Doha, Qatar: Marking the start of environmental celebrations with Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar Airways has introduced new menu items onboard sourced from local organic farms in Qatar. The airline’s latest delicious additions are available for passengers travelling from Doha until March 2024.

Onboard World’s Best Business Class Cabin, passengers will be greeted with bespoke beverages inspired by the Horticultural Expo. These drinks are curated by the renowned healthy food expert from Evergreen Organics, Ghanim Al Sulaiti. Cabin Crew will introduce passengers to an exclusive à la carte menu, spotlighting a new Super Food Salad made from organic ingredients sourced from Safwa, a Qatari farm and subsidiary of Alfardan Group whose main priority is providing top quality local produce.

Economy Class travellers will also be invited to enjoy the Expo festivities. The cutlery bands will showcase the Expo’s vivid colours, and dessert options will be adorned with a chocolate disk displaying the event’s logo.

The award-winning Oryx One Inflight Entertainment will present a trailer video of the Horticultural Expo to all passengers, encouraging them to explore the global event first-hand. Additionally, a dedicated Expo Channel will allow passengers to watch over 30 gardening-related shows, promising a memorable horticultural experience in-flight.

Oryx One Expo Channel’s line-up includes: Homegrown, Martha Knows Best, Learning From Nature, Container Garden, Agritech and the Future of Farming, How to Save a City, The Future of Water, The Plastic Predicament, Vegetable Garden, and many more.

Expo 2023 Doha is running from October 2023 to March 2024 at the scenic Al Bidda Park, and is anticipated to draw around three million international visitors. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the six-month event will feature a diverse array of experiences including beautiful gardens, enlightening talks, art, cuisine, and a special emphasis on innovative approaches to combat desertification.

As the Official Airline and Strategic Partner of Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar Airways proudly invites visitors to the “Qatar Airways Garden.” The mesmerising attraction, part of Expo 2023 Doha, will run until the end of March 2024. Inspired by global botanical marvels, with a special nod to the timeless Gardens of Versailles, the garden is a blend of Qatar’s modern spirit and its traditions.

