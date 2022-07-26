Qatar Airways has attained ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification awarded by Bureau Veritas for its commitment in preventing work-related injuries and improving the wellbeing of its employees.

The certification was achieved through various preventative measures including the implementation of risk assessments, trainings and regular inspections of adherence.

Over a period of 28 days, a number of criteria were assessed by Bureau Veritas before awarding Qatar Airways Group with ISO 45001:2018, including an independent testing analysis by eight auditors across eleven locations. The assessment involved interviews of airline employees during the evaluation period to ensure compliance with the industry standard.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “The safety and wellbeing of our employees is of paramount importance to us, and our new ISO 45001:2018 is a testament to the vigorous measures we have taken. We have demonstrably reduced the factors that lead to work-related injuries and thereby improved the lifestyle of our employees. Qatar Airways is an industry leader, and we are proud to have attained our 14th ISO certification.”

The airline group has set a precedent in ensuring operational excellence across its departments and subsidiaries. Collectively, it attained multiple ISO certifications that recognised its high performance internationally.

QACC

Qatar Airways catering subsidiary, QACC, has recently achieved its sixth ISO certification, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for Laboratory Accreditation, allowing it to generate admissible laboratory results both nationally and internationally. The catering company has previously attained five other certifications including: ISO 14001:2015, ISO 22000:2018, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and FSSC 22000 V5.1.

Hamad International Airport

Qatar Airways award-winning airport hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) has achieved four ISO certifications including: ISO 55001:2014, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2019 and most recently, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018.

QAS

The airline’s premier ground-handling organisation, Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) has achieved two Quality Management Systems ISO accreditations for its airline operational services and for its cargo management services, under the certification 9001:2015. QAS is certified with International Air Transport Association Safety Audit of Ground Operations (ISAGO), ISO 9001:2015 and RA3 (Regulated Agent), it is as well a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Ground Handling Partnership, it is proactively participating in various technical groups, such as the IATA Ground Handling Automation and the sub-group related to Load control, implementing recommendations to improve and enhance safety standards in the aviation industry.

Qatar Airways Cargo

Maintaining its position as the world’s leading air cargo carrier, Qatar Airways Cargo has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification in Quality Managements Systems.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).