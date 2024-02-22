Qatar Airways has announced resumption of flights to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal as part of its 2024 network expansion of over 170 destinations. The four weekly flights will be served on a Boeing B787-8 aircraft commencing June 6.

Qatar Airways chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori said: “As we continue to expand in the European market, we celebrate the resumption of our flights to the beautiful city of Lisbon. Qatar Airways passengers can now enjoy very efficient ways to travel between Qatar and Portugal, as well as connect between Portugal and Asia, Africa, Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, through the Best Airport in Middle East which offers customers the best duty free and best lounges in the region."

Qatar Airways passengers in Portugal can now uncover new corners of the world through Hamad International Airport. This latest addition to the summer schedule opens up new entry point for international travel from Europe, through Lisbon, to the continents of Africa and Asia, as well as the subcontinent of India.

Travellers can also avail of the option to turn one holiday into two with stopover packages to Qatar, offered by Discover Qatar. The packages offer five options for travellers embarking on their journey on Qatar Airways’ network of over 170 destinations, Standard: choice of 4-star hotels, Premium: choice of 5-star hotels, Premium with beach access: choice of 5-star hotels with access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay, Luxury: choice of 5-star luxury hotels including breakfast, All-Inclusive beach: choice of 5-star hotels including breakfast and all-inclusive beach access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay.

All stopover packages include 24-hour check-in facilities so guests can make the most of their time in Qatar, and can be tailored for add-on options including airport assistance, transfers and a range of tours and experiences to enhance their stay, including city and desert tours.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).