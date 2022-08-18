Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman, Jordan has received 4.19 million passengers (PAX) between January and July 2022 - marking a 126.2% surge and 17.9% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA recorded 38,904 aircraft movements (ACM) - representing an 89.1% increase and 15.3% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, according to figures released by Airport International Group (AIG), the operator of QAIA.

The airport also handled 34,371 tons of cargo - 16.7% higher and 41.4% lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

Throughout the month of July, QAIA welcomed 948,337 PAX - showing 52.6% growth and 1.2% regression against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Likewise, QAIA witnessed 7,357 ACM, up 37.3% and down 7.2% - as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,223 tons of cargo - indicating a 1.8% rise and 46.0% fall against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“The Eid al Adha holiday and Hajj season, paired with the increased appetite for travel during the summer break, have triggered July’s positive traffic figures. Enhancing the accessibility and tax competitiveness of QAIA compared with regional airports will be key to achieving similar results in the coming months, thereby confirming our airport’s positive contributions towards local tourism and the national economy,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

