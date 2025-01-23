Madinah: Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah handled 72,000 flights during 2024, according to Tibah Airports Operation Company.



The airport received the Saudi Airports Award for "Best International Airport" in the category of 5–15 million passengers annually, as well as the "Airport Security Compliance Award" for 2024, presented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.



In 2024, the airport welcomed 10 million passengers and ranked 50th among the world's top 100 airports.

Additionally, it earned the "Best Regional Airport in the Middle East 2024" award from Skytrax, reaffirming Madinah's global status as a key destination for pilgrims and tourists alike.