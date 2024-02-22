Petroleum Air Services has signed an agreement with Geotech for the air geophysical research project for Barrick Gold’s Hamash/Sukari area in the Eastern Desert using helicopters, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated.

The helicopters that will be used are operating in the company’s AS350 aircraft fleet via helicopter-borne magnetics (stinger) and radiometric technology.

This agreement is aimed at introducing modern methods and technology in the field of searching and extracting minerals in Egypt.

This came during the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).