KUWAIT CITY: After a 4-year hiatus, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Malik Muhammad Farouk inaugurated the Pakistan International Airlines flight from the Kuwait International Airport to Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, reports Al-Jarida daily.

In a statement, Farouk expressed his appreciation for the resumption of these flights, hoping that this launch will translate into more communication between the two countries. Farouk confirmed that the “Pakistani government” has concluded an agreement with its Kuwaiti counterpart to start flights from Kuwait to Pakistan and vice versa.

