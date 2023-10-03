Oman’s low-cost carrier SalamAir started operating two weekly flights from Muscat to Peshawar, Pakistan, from October 1.

The service will be available every Monday and Thursday, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said in a post on the social messaging app X (formerly Twitter).

The first flight of SalamAir from Muscat to Peshawar touched down at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport early on Monday.

Last month, SalamAir halted its India operations, effective October 1, with multiple sources confirming the news.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )