Muscat: The budget airline, SalamAir, launched its new destination from Muscat International Airport to Baghdad International Airport, with three flights per week.

A spokesperson of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said that the launch of direct flights between the two countries is an important step in developing bilateral relations between Iraq and Oman.

The Iraqi official elaborated that the new air route will open new horizons for cooperation in different fields and reflect mutual trust and the desire to develop a strategic partnership between Iraq and Oman.

Airfare on SalamAir’s Muscat-Baghdad flights will start at RO97 (around $252).

Qais Saad al Amiri, Iraq's ambassador to Oman, said, “I congratulate SalamAir for opening its direct route linking Muscat and Baghdad. This step strengthens cooperation and exchange between the two brotherly countries in the political, economic, cultural, and tourism fields. We hope this line will be a bridge of communication and rapprochement between our two nations and open new horizons for cooperation in the future. Qais Saad Al-Amiri Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Sultanate of Oman.”

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAIr, said, “We are thrilled to have Ambassador al Amiri join us to discuss the recent launch of our Muscat-Baghdad route, a significant milestone in our airline's journey. This route represents a connection between two cities and a symbolic bridge between the two nations, Oman and Iraq."

