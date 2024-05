Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced an investment opportunity for a new low-cost airline operator in the Sultanate of Oman.

In a statement, CAA invited investors to join this exciting journey, highlighting several key advantages, including Oman’s award-winning modern airports, rapidly growing air traffic and strategic location.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).