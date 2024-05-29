Muscat – In a major boost to Oman’s aviation sector, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced a ‘promising investment opportunity’ for launching a new low-cost airline in the sultanate.

This initiative is part of Oman’s broader strategy to expand its aviation industry and increase its attractiveness to both investors and travellers.

According to a CAA statement, this move is designed to ‘shape the future of air travel in Oman’ and contribute to the transformation journey of the aviation industry within the region.

The authority has expressed its intention to license a new airline that will capitalise on Oman’s strategic location and its rapidly growing air traffic facilitated by its award-winning modern airports.

Oman’s modern infrastructure, including recently upgraded airports, position it as an ideal base for a low-cost carrier that could serve not only domestic routes but also connect to broader regional and international networks.

Earlier in the month, Naif bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of CAA, announced that Oman was set to build six new airports, which are expected to begin operations between 2028 and 2029.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Abri informed that the consulting designs for the new airports have begun.

Through this planned expansion, he said, Oman aims to increase the number of airports in the country to 13, facilitating domestic aviation and bolstering tourism.

The CAA chairman asserted that with the completion of these projects, Oman anticipates a significant surge in airport passenger traffic, projected to reach 50mn by 2040 from the current 17mn.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).