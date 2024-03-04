Oman Air has joined Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to participate in ITB Berlin (March 5-7), one of the world’s leading travel trade shows taking place in Berlin Exhibition Grounds. The event will spotlight the tourism potential of Oman, the official host country.

The Oman stand will be the hub for a wide-ranging programme of activities highlighting the country’s cultural and natural richness. Alongside it, Oman Air will showcase its award-winning products and services to key players from across the global travel industry, as well as members of the international media.

Committed to promoting tourism as a core part of the nation’s socio-economic development objectives, Oman Air said it will continue to serve as a gateway for tourists to Oman, offering them seamless connectivity, convenient flight timings and award-winning on-board products and services.

