Oman Air has achieved a second-place global ranking for on-time performance (OTP) in December 2024, with 91.6 percent of its flights arriving on schedule.

The latest OTP report was released by OAG, a leading global provider of digital flight information, intelligence and analytics.

In 2023, the Muscat-based carrier was also named the most punctual airline in the Middle East and Africa by global aviation analytics leader Cirium, scoring a 92.5 per cent OTP - the highest among all carriers across all categories.

Oman Air also claimed the top spot in 2022, with a 91.3 per cent OTP, highlighting its consistent performance year after the year.

