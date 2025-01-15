Muscat: Demonstrating its commitment to operational excellence, Oman Air has achieved a second place global ranking for on-time performance (OTP) in December 2024.

With an impressive 91.6% of its flights arriving on schedule, the airline continues to uphold its reputation as one of the world’s most punctual carriers. The latest OTP report was released by OAG, a leading global provider of digital flight information, intelligence and analytics.

The recognition adds to Oman Air’s growing list of accolades for performance and efficiency. In 2023, the Muscat-based carrier was also named the most punctual airline in the Middle East and Africa by global aviation analytics leader Cirium, scoring an outstanding 92.5% OTP - the highest among all carriers across all categories.

Oman Air also claimed the top spot in 2022, with a 91.3% OTP, highlighting its consistent performance year after the year.

Oman Air’s continued focus on operational reliability underscores its commitment to delivering a seamless and reliable travel experience for guests across its extensive network.

