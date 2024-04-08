Muscat: Oman Air has launched its flight schedule for summer of 2024. About 40 direct destinations from Muscat, including local, Gulf, Arab, Far East, Indian subcontinent, Europe and Africa destinations have been launched.

The company indicated that local destinations include the Muscat - Salalah route, with an average of 24 weekly flights, and Muscat - Khasab, with an average of 6 weekly flights. As for Gulf and Arab flights, they include Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Riyadh, Medina, Jeddah, Dammam, Bahrain, and Amman, in addition to Cairo and Zanzibar/Dar es Salaam on the African continent.

Oman Air's direct destinations from Muscat to the Far East include five destinations: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, Jakarta and Manila, while the company operates its direct flights to the Indian subcontinent to about 12 destinations, namely Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Kochi, Goa, Dhaka, Lucknow, Karachi and Thiruvananthapuram.

While Oman Air operates direct flights to Europe, including London, Munich, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Istanbul, Trabzon and Moscow.

