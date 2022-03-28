Oman Air Holidays, the tour operating arm of Oman Air, has launched a digital platform giving locally owned and operated SMEs in travel and tourism sector greater online presence in front of a broader range of international customers.

Helping local SMEs digitize their offer is a commitment Oman Air Holidays has undertaken in recent months to help empower local tour operators, guides, hotels, and other small business and solopreneurs in Oman’s growing leisure and hospitality ecosystem.

“Empowering Omani SMEs through digitization initiatives brings them out of the shadows and into the spotlight where they can truly shine as local service and product providers,” said Mundher Yaqoob Al Shaikhani, Senior Manager Oman Air Holidays.

“Creating opportunities where SMEs can flourish is a key component of the tourism pillars contained in Oman Vision 2040, and Oman Air Holidays is proud to do its part to help. Our platform is connected to a truly global audience and we know it will give local SMEs a step up in the right direction as we continue our efforts to attract more inbound tourists to Oman.”

The new digital platform now connects local SMEs to a larger, growing network of international partners associated with Oman Air Holidays.

In 2021, Oman Air Holidays partnered with several international travel operators, including WebBeds (a division of Webjet Limited), to enhance its digital booking experience and to provide more choice, flexibility and convenience to guests in search of innovative custom holiday packages. It also introduced stopover packages offering the flexibility to discover some of the most desirable tourist spots in and around Muscat. – TradeArabia News Service

