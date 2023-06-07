The Indian government has denied permission to Texas-based United Airlines to codeshare with Emirates on routes to India, according to a local media report.

"United approached the Indian government asking for permission to put their code on our flights from India but hasn't been allowed by the government to do so. So as much as difficult it is, that's the way," Emirates President Tim Clark told Economic Times, an Indian financial daily.

Code share flights allow carriers to jointly market a route, allowing them to expand their network and help fill their planes.

The bilateral agreement between India and Dubai does not allow a third airline to use the seats, the newspaper said, quoting an unnamed government official.

In March 2023, Emirates and United activated their codeshare partnership.

In February, Mohammad Sarhan, Vice President at Emirates, India and Nepal, said the airline is in early talks for a codeshare agreement with Tata Group-run Air India.

“Talks (with Air India) are at an early stage,” Sarhan told India’s financial daily Mint.

