RIYADH — In a move to expand its international air connectivity, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia, through its Air Transport and International Cooperation Sector, has given the green light for Mauritania Airlines to initiate regular flight operations between the Kingdom and Mauritania.



The scheduled air service, which includes two weekly flights directly linking Madinah and Nouakchott, is set to commence on April 21, 2024. This initiative marks a significant development in the Kingdom's efforts to enhance its air transport network, aligning with the broader objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



The establishment of this new air route underscores GACA's commitment to bolstering the Kingdom's connections with countries around the globe, while facilitating travel and fostering bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania.

