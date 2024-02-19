Mira Aerospace, a global leader in High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS), is set to showcase its groundbreaking technology at the Singapore Airshow, Asia’s most influential international aerospace and defence exhibition. This marks the first time Mira Aerospace is exhibiting its technology in the region, as it targets Southeast Asia as a key market for expansion.

Mira Aerospace is an Abu Dhabi-based joint venture of Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, and UAVOS, a developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned systems. Mira Aerospace’s HAPS represents a cutting-edge class of new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), serving as a bridge between conventional UAVs / drones and traditional satellites.

Able to carry a wide range of payloads, Mira Aerospace’s HAPS powers advanced Earth observation and telecommunications use cases through stratospheric flight, at altitudes up to 20 kilometers – well above conventional air traffic and weather conditions.

Cost-effective solution

Offering long-duration, zero-carbon flights powered by specialised solar cell systems, the company’s HAPS will serve as a sustainable, cost-effective solution for continuous Earth surface monitoring. Mira Aerospace’s versatile technology can also be deployed to address a range of existing gaps in telecommunications networks, with the company’s ApusDuo HAPS powering the world’s first 5G connectivity from the stratosphere during a test flight in Rwanda last year.

Tigran Babayan, Chief Strategy Officer of Mira Aerospace, said: “We are excited to be attending the Singapore Airshow for the first time this year. As we continue to expand our HAPS footprint across the globe, we view Southeast Asia as a key market for growth and look forward to showcasing our technology to the region’s leading aerospace industry participants.”

Held every two years, the show will take place from February 20 to 25 at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

