Germany's Lufthansa is aiming to recruit around 10,000 people across the group in 2025, the company said on Wednesday, adding that measures to boost efficiency at its core airline would continue this year.

The airline group is looking for more than 2,000 flight attendants, more than 1,400 ground staff, around 1,300 technical experts, 1,200 administrative staff and 800 pilots, according to a statement, which said more than half of all recruitment was to take place in Germany.

"Lufthansa Airlines will continue to focus on the Turnaround efficiency program in 2025 and expects to hire fewer employees than in 2024," the statement added.

