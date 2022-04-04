Lufthansa is optimistic about the success of its potential bid for a stake in Italy's ITA Airways led by shipping group MSC, the German airline's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Monday.

"It will be very difficult for ITA against us. We have proven in Austria, Switzerland and Belgium be that you can work well with us. So yes, I'm optimistic because we've proven how the business model would work," Spohr said in a news conference.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Thomas Escritt)



