Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways announced profits of KD 3.545 million ($11.55 million) for the second quarter of 2022 after a loss of KD 6.515 million in the equivalent period in 2021.

The airline attributed the increased profit to increase in operating revenue, which was up for the quarter to KD 41.872 million, from KD 7.416 million year-on-year.

Profits for the first six months of the year reached KD7.39 million, after a loss of KD 11.693 million in H1 2021, with revenues for the half reaching KD 238.46 million up from KD162.54 last year.

The company returned to profit in the third quarter of 2021, when it began to recover from COVID-19 losses, and said it plans to increase its fleet to 60 planes by 2025.

