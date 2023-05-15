KUWAIT - Kuwait and Saudi Arabia's national carriers agreed on Sunday to code-share on international routes, further expanding a long-standing agreement signed between the two airlines, just as the busy summer travel season gets underway.

The deal aims to strengthen the already vibrant relations between the two airlines, Kuwait Airways CEO Maan Rzougi said in a statement, pointing out that the Kuwaiti national carrier operates six daily flights to the kingdom as part of its itinerary.

The Kuwaiti official's Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Al-Kashil hailed bilateral relations as "strategic and exemplary," saying the deal will be instrumental in providing better services to customers.

