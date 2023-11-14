DUBAI - Amidst vast participation from more than 148 countries in the Dubai Airshow 2023, Kuwait Airways shined bright through highlighting their newest fleet of brand new airplanes.

The national carrier of Kuwait topped the participants list in this international event through showing the company's latest technologies and providing a prototype of the airplane's entertainment unit where passengers can enjoy a unique travel experience by high quality screens and sound surround system.

Kuwait Airways seeks to strengthen its position in the global market and expand its relationship network with leading companies in the industry, in order to enhance its competitive capabilities regionally and support development in Kuwait by providing safe and distinguished commercial aviation services.

Earlier today, the 18th edition of Dubai Airshow 2023 kicked off, with the participation of more than 1,400 participants from 148 countries and more than 300 specialists in the field of aviation, defense and space.

The event showcases the latest developments in the use of sustainable aviation fuel and other sustainable solutions and innovations.

