KUWAIT CITY: As part of Kuwait Airways’ continuous efforts to expand its network of destinations and develop its services to the highest levels of quality, the company announced the launch of its first scheduled commercial flights to the city of Antalya in the Republic of Turkey, with two flights a week on Mondays and Thursdays, commencing from 1 June 2023, and as part of its summer schedule for this year.

The Director of Network Planning at Kuwait Airways, Mrs. Shorouk Al-Awadhi stated, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our first scheduled flights to the city of Antalya in Turkey. Selecting Antalya as a destination complements the plans set by the company to expand its network of routes around the world, and to new destinations that will meet the requirements and preferences of its valued customers. The choice of Antalya as a destination comes after comprehensive research, taking into consideration the travel requirements of our customers. Kuwait Airways also focuses on launching other new destinations to Turkey due to the increasing demand from our valued customers, especially in the summer, the feasibility of these destinations and its benefits for the company. The Blue Bird will fly to five destinations in the Turkish Republic namely, Sabiha, Istanbul, Trabzon, Bodrum and Izmir.”

Al-Awadhi added that Kuwait Airways is relentlessly striving to provide its passengers with diverse options for meeting their travel requirements with better services with the inclusion of new destinations, as well as offering them every means of comfort during their travel on board, starting from providing reservations for customers through all available channels and providing them appropriate services, from the check-in at Terminal 4, completing their travel procedures with ease and enjoying the Company’s services on board.

The Director of Corporate Communication, Public Relations, and Marketing, Mr. Khalid Al-Bustan stated, “Kuwait Airways is undergoing extensive preparations for the summer season of 2023, with new and varied summer destinations in alignment with its objectives to expand its network, linking Kuwait to the world. We expect to see a significant growth and recovery in this season in particular, with an increase of travel and boost in the tourism and hospitality sectors, as well as the commercial air transport sector in general. Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of our first flight to the city of Antalya in Turkey, which is a significant destination, based on the preferences of our valued customers due to its touristic attractions, ancient heritage as well as its historical and cultural landmarks.”

Al-Bustan continued, “Kuwait Airways has made a leap in terms of launching new destinations and services, through the sincere efforts, and commitment of its dedicated employees to develop and expand the national carrier towards further growth. This is also through the implementation of its corporate strategy “Think New & Act New”, which encapsulatesour approach towards innovation and self-drive as we continue to drive growth and success to attain new levels of beyond excellence.”

Al-Bustan indicated that Kuwait Airways has a young and diverse fleet of aircraft with the latest technology and features and the Airbus A320 was selected to facilitate the travel of passengers to and from Antalya due to its unique technological characteristics, which will enable customers to experience a comfortable and pleasant journey.

Al-Bustan concluded that Kuwait Airways had recently launched new and distinct services, in conjunction with the start of the summer season. These include the launch of Home Check-In Services for Royal and First Class passengers, complimentary Limousine services for premium class passengers, the Electronic Boarding Pass, the opening of the Elite Lounge, the BlueFi service offering text based chatting on board, and the Just Upgrade feature to upgrade travel class, which will be followed by various other services which will be launched.

It is worth noting that Kuwait Airways is dedicated to the comfort and convenience of its passengers as those traveling on Royal and First Class are allowed to carry three pieces of baggage weighing 32 kilograms per piece. Business Class passengers can carry two pieces of baggage weighing 32 kilograms per piece and passengers on Economy Class carry two pieces of baggage weighing 23 kilograms per piece or one piece of 32 kilograms at different fare classes.

Moreover, passengers travelling on Royal, First and Business classes can carry hand baggage not exceeding 11 kilograms and Economy Class passengers can carry hand baggage, that does not exceed 7 kilograms.

In addition, during the inaugural ceremony on the launching of Kuwait Airways’ operations to Antalya, the Ambassador of theRepublic of Turkey to the State of Kuwait, H.E. TubaSonmez stated, “Antalya is a very important destination for us. It is home to the most beautiful, and natural coastlines in the world with hotels to suit every preference and budget, with numerous alternatives for high-end leisure activities, available at small boutique hotels, tourist resorts and five-star hotels.

Antalya with its picturesque nature, has archaeological and historical sites, museums, and conference centers. It is indeed a tourism paradise in every sense of the word.

Kuwait Airways’ direct flights to Antalya will provide great convenience to our guests. The number of Kuwaitis who prefer Turkey as a holiday destination is increasing year by year. Looking at the statistics of recent years, there is a significant increase in the number of visitors from Kuwait after the pandemic. Last year, we hosted half a million Kuwaiti guests which is a record. We look forward to increasing the number this year, so increasing the number of direct flights is of great importance.”

The inaugural ceremony on the launching of Kuwait Airways’ operations to Antalya was attended by the Director of Network Planning at Kuwait Airways, Mrs. Shorouk Al-Awadhi and the Ambassador of theRepublic of Turkey to the State of Kuwait, H.E. TubaSonmez and other officials.

Moreover, the first flight to Antalya witnessed convenient services being provided to the passengers, from their check-in at Terminal 4, completing their travel procedures with ease and enjoying the Company’s services on board its diverse fleet of aircraft. The passengers also expressed their satisfaction for the company’s adherence to on time schedule of its flights and for choosing Kuwait Airways to travel to their preferred destination.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).