Air Astana, an airline and the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, has expanded its presence in the Middle East, with new services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah, according to a press release.

The airline will launch new services from Atyrau in western Kazakhstan to Dubai on 26 October 2024, as well as from Astana to Abu Dhabi on 30 October and from Almaty to Abu Dhabi on 12 December.

Each of the services will be operated twice a week using Airbus A321neo and Airbus A321LR aircraft.

The new winter season services to the Middle East will add to the existing 20 services a week from Almaty and Astana to Dubai and six services a week from Almaty and Shymkent to Saudi Arabia.

Yerbolat Baisalykov, Senior Vice-President of Revenue Management and Commercial Planning, Air Astana, said: “The introduction of a new Atyrau to Dubai service will contribute to wider economic development in western Kazakhstan by enhancing connectivity with important business and tourist centres in the Gulf.”

“Passengers will also have the opportunity to combine visits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on one trip, with the possibility of flying from Kazakhstan to one Emirate and returning from the other,” Baisalykov added.