Kam Air's Kabul-Doha inaugural flight being given a ceremonial water salute at Hamad International Airport.

Kam Air recently commenced operations between Kabul and Doha, reflecting the growing demand for travel between Afghanistan and Qatar.



The inaugural flight from Kabul to Doha took place on December 18, marking a “significant milestone” for both Hamad International Airport and Kam Air.



The first touchdown was commemorated in the presence of executive members of Hamad International Airport, representatives from Kam Air, and officials from the Embassies of Qatar and Afghanistan.



Kam Air will operate three weekly flights from Kabul to Doha on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The flights will arrive in Doha at 9-30 PM and depart at 11-15 PM (on these days), providing passengers with convenient travel options.



Commenting on the new partnership, Hamad International Airport Chief Operating Officer Hamad al-Khater said, “Kam Air’s new route offers passengers more than just a journey between two cities. It represents convenience and connection, eliminating long layovers and reducing total travel time, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to safety, security, and operational excellence.”



The launch of Kam Air’s flights to Doha is expected to enhance connectivity and facilitate the movement of passengers, ideas, and cultures. This new route is anticipated to contribute to economic growth across various sectors, including civil aviation, cargo, and commerce.

