Jordan’s Airport International Group said that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 3,501,681 passengers (PAX) during the first five months of 2023, registering 38.1% growth against 2022 figures.

Meanwhile, QAIA received 30,078 aircraft movements (ACM), 18.7% more than the figures recorded during the same period in 2022. As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 25,021 tons, marking a 6.6% rise compared with 2022 figures.

During May, 724,933 PAX travelled through QAIA, up 3.4% against 2022 figures. Additionally, QAIA witnessed 6,302 ACM and handled 5,081 tons of cargo, indicating a 1.1% decrease and a 9.9% increase, respectively, as opposed to 2022.

“With the start of the summer season, our team is working diligently to ensure QAIA offers an exceptional airport journey to accommodate the expected rising passenger numbers. We are collaborating closely with all concerned stakeholders and stand ready to deliver a warm and welcoming experience that makes our passengers feel like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

