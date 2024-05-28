RIYADH — The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced on Tuesday a new air travel milestone with Italian airline ITA set to commence regular flights between Riyadh and Rome.

Starting June, the airline will operate five weekly flights, enhancing the air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Italy.

This development is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts under "Vision 2030" to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub. The introduction of regular flights is aimed at facilitating easier travel and fostering economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

During the recent "Future Investment Initiative" conference held in Riyadh, the Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Roberto Cantone, underscored the growing partnership between Rome and Riyadh. He highlighted that the conference mapped out a new blueprint for cooperation, particularly noting the robust investment from over 70 Italian firms in the Saudi market. These companies are predominantly involved in sectors such as green energy, artificial intelligence, and technology.

The strengthened air links come months after a positive assessment by an Italian delegation led by the Italian Commercial Attaché. Visiting last November, the delegation praised Saudi Arabia's aviation sector potential and the ambitious initiatives of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The delegation also emphasized the importance of enhanced partnership and cooperation, which are deemed crucial for supporting the significant transformations underway in Saudi Arabia's aviation and air navigation services.

