Airports Council International (ACI) World said that İGA Istanbul Airport has become the first airport in the world to be accredited under its new Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program dedicated to airport accessibility.

The accreditation program was launched earlier this year and provides a continuous path of improvement in the area of accessibility for passengers with disabilities, which includes people with physical and non-apparent disabilities.

This level of accreditation achieved by İGA Istanbul Airport is designed to help airports measure, evaluate, and improve their accessibility management and culture. It was developed as a collaboration between accessibility advocacy groups, airports, industry partners, and ACI.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “We are delighted to have Istanbul Airport, a leading global airport, be the first to be accredited under the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program. They have been a long-time proponent of accessibility and this accreditation is a testament to their commitment to inclusive air travel.

“Air travel accessibility continues to be a priority for the industry, and this has been reflected in our recent advocacy work with governments through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as well as the resources we are developing for airports. The input from the accessibility community was absolutely crucial for this program as we work to make an air travel system for all people—one that is equitable, inclusive and accessible. We hope to welcome more airports in the coming year.”

İGA Istanbul Airport CEO Kadri Samsunlu said: “We view accessibility as a fundamental human right. As İGA Istanbul Airport with the support of our stakeholders, we ensure to provide equal, respectful and professional treatment in accessing our services for, promote an exceptional environment for and create an inclusive culture that hires and support people with disabilities.

“We are proud of being the first airport in the world to be accredited with the ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program and we will continue to improve accessibility on an ongoing basis, stand in solidarity with all local and international disability communities and advocate inclusivity and accessibility.”

