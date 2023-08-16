Indian low-cost airline IndiGo has launched two new daily direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Jeddah with Ahmedabad.

With the introduction of the new Abu Dhabi route this week, IndiGo will operate 49 flights between the UAE capital and 7 cities across India. The new Saudi Arabia route will also take the airline’s tally up to 35 flights a week between Jeddah and 5 cities in India.

IndiGo has been in the news following a report that co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family are likely to sell shares worth $450 million via a block deal.

