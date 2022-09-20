Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued its approval for the Indian company, Vistara Airlines, to operate direct flights between Mumbai and Muscat from October 1.

The airline got the approval to operate seven flights per week.

Vistara is a joint venture between India's Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, and connects destinations across India and abroad.

The airline has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and has flown more than 35 million customers.

Earlier, Vistara announced non-stop flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from October 1, 2022

