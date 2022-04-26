Passengers flying with Air India Express have been requested to rebook their flights due to a runway closure at Dubai International Airport.

The northern runway will be closed during May and June 2022, a tweet by the airline said.

Those who have already booked their tickets during the period have been requested to rebook their journey using the airline's contact centres or their city offices.

Some flights will be redirected to Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central - DWC) during this period.

