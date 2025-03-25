New Delhi : After airlines refused to share airfare data with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator on Monday said that it is examining the matter.

Speaking to ANI, a senior DGCA official said they are in communication with airline officials regarding the issue.

"We want to study the trend of air ticket prices following complaints by the public about high fares during peak seasons. Recently, during Mahakumbh, there were many such complaints. Tata Consultancy Service, the digitisation vendor for the DGCA, has been tasked with analyzing the matter," the official said.

In December, the DGCA asked airlines to submit data on each passenger, such as the fare levied along with the booking date and the base fare, as well as the number of passengers on the flight. In the first week of January, the first meeting between DGCA and FIA was held over data sharing.

On March 3, DGCA held another meeting with airlines, requesting them to share fare data. In response, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), on behalf of its member airlines (Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet) expressed concerns about the request.

"We must stress that the sharing of raw/granular fare data presents significant risks to airline confidentiality, operational viability, and market competitiveness. Given the highly competitive nature of the aviation industry, any potential data breach or mishandling could result in serious commercial implications. The exposure of sensitive fare data to multiple external agencies, including consultants and third parties, heightens the risk of unauthorized disclosure, strategic exploitation, and commercial setbacks for airlines," the FIA said in a letter to DGCA.

"Our member airlines operate in full compliance with Section 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, with the prevailing airfare structure allowing airlines to sustainably operate while maintaining accessibility and service quality for passengers. It is crucial to recognize that airlines require pricing flexibility to accommodate seasonal demand fluctuations, fuel price volatility, and market conditions to maintain economic viability," read the letter.

The Civil Aviation Ministry recently intervened to address concerns over steep airfare prices, particularly for flights to Prayagraj during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela.

