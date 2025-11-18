Honeywell Aerospace Technologies today announced a three-year agreement with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) to accelerate and simplify repair and overhaul services for the United Arab Emirates’ Joint Aviation Command (JAC) and Air Force and Air Defence (AFAD).

The agreement focuses on optimising support for Honeywell’s T55 turboshaft engines and environmental control systems that will enable UAE military operators with faster component shipping and turnaround times.

Through this collaboration, GAL will manage end-to-end logistics on behalf of UAE customers, from selecting the optimal Honeywell repair facility to overseeing shipping and maintaining full repair visibility. Customers will continue to benefit from Honeywell’s parts and repair offering, now supported by a streamlined regional logistics model that reduces downtime and enhances mission-readiness for UAE military fleet.

Mike Vallillo, vice president, Defence & Space International, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, said, “Honeywell is proud to support our global military customers with innovative solutions that keep critical operations running efficiently. Through our collaboration with Global Aerospace Logistics, we’re eliminating long wait times and bringing a faster, more efficient repair model to the region.”

Abdelrahman AlHammadi, Acting CEO of GAL, added, “By leveraging GAL’s extensive end-to-end logistics expertise to manage the entire repair pipeline, we are providing faster turnaround times and unprecedented visibility for critical platform support. This agreement will further ensure that the UAE military benefits from the most efficient and reliable localised sustainment models in the region.”

Honeywell’s agreement with GAL deepens a decade-long relationship between the two companies and reinforces their shared commitment to delivering localised, high-performance support for defense operators across the UAE.