Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, in cooperation with Formula 1 and Neste is performing a lower emission flypast at the 2022 Formula 1 season opener at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir this evening (March 20).

Gulf Air unveiled its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with its new corporate identity at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2018 and today it is using Sustainable Aviation Fuel provided by Neste to conduct this years’ iconic flypast for the second year in a row.

Commenting on behalf of Gulf Air, Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: “For the second year in a row, we mark the beginning of the race with a truly special low emission flypast as a commitment to our future strategy to explore the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in our aircraft and standing by our commitment to lower our carbon emissions. Each year, Gulf Air is always delighted in being the title sponsor of the Formula 1 race at the Bahrain International Circuit.”

Commenting on behalf of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, said: “We are again delighted to see the progress and drive from our partners and hosts to deliver such an exciting spectacle to our fans through the use of new technologies, showcasing their ambition for a more sustainable future.”

Commenting on behalf of Neste, Jonathan Wood, Vice President Renewable Aviation, said: “Neste is committed to working together with the aviation industry to achieve its emission reduction targets. Sustainable aviation fuel is a proven solution with clear climate benefits and is already available today. We look forward to supporting increased demand for SAF in the Middle East, a region which is well known for being a leader in the aviation sector.”

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft are scheduled on the airlines most popular long-haul routes including London, Singapore, Bangkok and Casablanca and are equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines which boast superior fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, consuming 20% less fuel and producing around 20% fewer emissions than the aircraft they replaced in Gulf Air’s previous fleet.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel provides an immediate solution for reducing the carbon emissions of flying. In neat form and over the life cycle, its use results in up to 80% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil jet fuel.-

