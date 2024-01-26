Bahrain's flag carrier Gulf Air is expanding its operations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the addition of a new seasonal destination - AlUla - starting from February 3, in a move that promises increased accessibility and convenience for travellers from both countries.

Gulf Air will fly twice a week to the ancient Saudi city starting from February 3 to March 6, 2024, and from April 10 to April 27, on A320-Neo aircraft with a modern and comfortable cabin to provide a pleasant travel experience for passengers, said a statement from the national airline.

With the addition of AlUla as its newest seasonal destination, Gulf Air offers travellers a captivating and diverse travel experience while maintaining exceptional service for its passengers.

This is in line with its vision to excel and enhance the travel experience, ensuring that the diverse needs of travellers are met, it stated.

"The introduction of AlUla route is a prominent addition to Gulf Air’s seasonal destinations for 2024, with more exciting destinations to be added later this year," said a company spokesman.

"This offers an opportunity for travellers to explore this cultural destination with its distinctive history, scenery, and exciting activities," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).