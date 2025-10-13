flynas, a low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced taking delivery of its 60th new Airbus A320neo, to continue rapidly expanding its fleet, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title "We Connect the World to the Kingdom", in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

Taking delivery of the latest A320neo aircraft raises the share of the next-generation model to 60 aircraft in flynas' all-Airbus fleet, which currently consists of 66 aircraft, including four A320ceo and two wide-body A330neo aircraft.

flynas plans to expand its fleet to 160 aircraft by 2030, with its network set to grow from over 70 destinations to 165 and over 300 routes.

Since 2018, flynas has ordered a total of 280 Airbus aircraft, making it one of the largest single-aisle aircraft purchase orders in the region. -TradeArabia News Service

