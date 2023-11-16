Bahrain International Airport recently welcomed the first Flynas flight from Riyadh.

The introduction of new Flynas connections will further strengthen the regional connectivity and promote tourism and business opportunities between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, said a statement.

The inaugural Flynas A320 flight from Riyadh to Bahrain which started operations on November 15 was greeted with a warm welcome. The new route will be operated with a frequency of seven flights per week between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Bahrain International Airport.

“Saudi Arabia has always been a key market for us, with airline connectivity between the two countries over seven decades attracting a passenger traffic of around 1.5 million annually. The new connections with Flynas reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the bond between the two nations, with enhanced connectivity that will not only benefit travelers but also foster cultural exchange, business collaborations, and tourism ties,” said Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer at Bahrain Airport Company.

The introduction of new routes comes in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia promoting the two countries as a joint regional and global destination, attracting more tourism investments as well as improving and enriching the experience of tourists in the region.

