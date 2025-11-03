flynas, a low-cost airline in Middle East, celebrated the resumption of its direct flights between Jeddah and Kuwait on November 1.

An inauguration ceremony was held at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on the same day, in the presence of representatives from flynas and Jeddah Airports Company.

Travelling guests on the departing inaugural flight to Kuwait were welcomed with giveaways.

As of the first of November, flynas resumed operating three weekly flights between Kuwait International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

This adds to flynas existing daily Riyadh-Kuwait service, bringing the total to 10 weekly flights between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title "We Connect the World to the Kingdom", in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030, and with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

Resuming flynas' direct flights between Jeddah and Kuwait is set to boost business and tourism travel between the two countries and support the national objectives in the tourism and aviation sectors.