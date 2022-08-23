Riyadh: Flynas announced that it has signed an agreement with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations to cities in Europe, North Africa, and Central Asia, to facilitate the arrival of visitors, including tourists, pilgrims and Umrah performers to the Kingdom.



As of November, flynas will start operating 10 new weekly direct flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to the new four destinations. Two weekly flights are scheduled to Marseille in southern France, two weekly flights to Almaty, the commercial and cultural center in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan and its ancient capital, three weekly flights to Algiers, and three weekly flights to Casablanca in the Kingdom of Morocco.



Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, stressed that the signing of this agreement is in line with flynas' growth and expansion strategy, which aims to connect the world to the Kingdom and reach 165 domestic and international destinations, expressing his pride in this partnership with the Air Connectivity Program, which aims to establish new international routes by stimulating and supporting airlines, and contribute to expanding into new markets and facilitating the growth of the aviation and tourism sector by increasing the number of direct international destinations to 250 destinations by 2030.



The CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, Khalil Lamrabet, said: "The program values this partnership with flynas, which contributes to facilitating the travel of the Kingdom's guests from Marseille, Almaty, Algiers, and Casablanca, in line with our mandate to develop tourism air connectivity in support of the National Tourism Strategy vision and objectives.”



The Air Connectivity Program was launched earlier this year to support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations, consequently contributing to tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.