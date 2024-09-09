Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, and SriLankan Airlines have today announced an interline agreement, effective from 9th September, 2024, offering expanded travel opportunities between the UAE, Sri Lanka, and beyond on select routes within the carriers' networks.

This agreement will provide flydubai passengers access to 16 destinations on SriLankan’s network across Southern and East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, including Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Additionally, the interline will allow passengers travelling with SriLankan Airlines to seamlessly connect through Dubai’s aviation hub to over 30 destinations served by flydubai in Africa, Central Asia, Central and Southeast Europe, and the Middle East. These include popular holiday spots such as Bucharest, Krakow, Mombasa, Naples, Tashkent, and Zanzibar.

Commenting on the agreement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said, “We are excited about our new interline agreement with SriLankan Airlines, which will further strengthen trade and tourism relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka. Since launching operations to Sri Lanka in 2010, we have seen a consistent demand for travel between our two countries. Dubai remains a thriving aviation hub, and through this agreement, new horizons will open for our passengers, offering more travel options.”

“We are delighted to partner with flydubai to provide our passengers seamless connections and greater convenience. This partnership reinforces our strategy to expand our network and global reach, giving customers more travel choices and flexibility. We look forward to collaborating with flydubai and welcoming their passengers on board to experience an authentic SriLankan journey,” said Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines.

The new agreement offers passengers the convenience of single-ticket itineraries, through-checked baggage, and coordinated flight schedules.