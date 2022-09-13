flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the launch of flights to Namangan from 24 September with a twice-weekly service, becoming the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights from Dubai.

The addition of flights to Namangan makes it the third point in Uzbekistan including twice-weekly flights (Tuesdays and Fridays) to Samarkand which commence on 20 September, and the capital, Tashkent.

Flights to Namangan International Airport (NMA) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays and Saturdays. With the launch of operations to Namangan, flydubai grows its network in Central Asia to seven points, enabling passengers from the UAE and the GCC to explore more of the region.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “Uzbekistan has become an emerging market for flydubai and we are delighted to see our network expand there with the start of flights to Namangan and, launching next week, Samarkand. The commencement of our 10 weekly flights to the market will strengthen trade and cultural links between the UAE and Uzbekistan.”

After Samarkand and Tashkent, Namangan is the third largest city in Uzbekistan and has established its importance as a trade and craft centre. Situated in the Fergana Valley, it is well-known for its ancient sites, traditional craftsmanship and magnificent architecture.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “Central Asia has become a fast-growing market for flydubai where we have seen sustainable demand for travel since starting operations. We look forward to welcoming more travellers from Namangan as they connect to other points in the flydubai network including Jeddah, Madinah and Male.”

The airline operates flights to seven destinations in Central Asia including Almaty and Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan as well as Namangan, Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Return Economy Class fares from DXB to NMA start from AED1,800 ($490). Return Economy Class fares from NMA to DXB start from $480. Return Economy Class fares from DXB to SKD start from AED1,800.

