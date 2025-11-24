Dubai-based carrier flydubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ENOC Group, a leading integrated energy player, at the ​ Dubai Airshow 2025.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework to unlock potential opportunities for business cooperation and significantly expand and deepen the existing strategic aviation fuel supply agreement between the two entities.

The aviation market in the Middle East and Africa is poised to grow from $34.4 billion in 2025 to $44.7 billion by 2030.

With this MoU, ENOC Group, through its specialised aviation fuels division, ENOC Aviation, reinforces its commitment to supporting flydubai’s strategic growth plans.

“Since launching operations in 2009, flydubai has emerged as a key player in the aviation industry in Dubai and the UAE. As part of our commitment to facilitating free flows of trade and tourism, we have continued to push boundaries and broaden our horizons as our network and fleet have grown. This MoU with ENOC Aviation will provide a reliable fuel supply that will further enhance our operational capabilities as we open up more underserved destinations and enhance passenger connectivity,” said Nawaf Alawadhi, Vice President of Procurement & Contracts at flydubai.

Today, flydubai has built a growing network of more than 135 destinations across 57 countries and is served by a modern and efficient fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.

By the end of 2025, flydubai aims to have a fleet of more than 95 aircraft. With orders of more than 120 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 30 Boeing 787s, the airline is expected to take deliveries over the next decade. ​

“The MoU with flydubai is yet another milestone along ENOC Aviation's track record in expanding the growth and reach of leading national carriers. This initiative further supports the growth ambitions of local airlines, aligning with the UAE’s national priorities to advance a sustainable and dynamic civil aviation system”, said Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director at ENOC Commercial and International Sales. "Our extensive global supply network, advanced infrastructure, and technical expertise will ensure operational continuity and efficiency for flydubai. As the airline further extends its network, ENOC Aviation will strategically and reliably support its growing fuel requirements.”

This year, the airline has added 12 new destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, expanding its network and offering passengers more convenient and direct options for travel.

As a leading supplier of aviation fuel for commercial airlines and the military, ENOC Aviation will continue to meet flydubai’s global fuel requirements, continuing the 15-year partnership between the two entities.

The MoU will cover fueling services for flydubai’s flights, utilising ENOC Aviation’s extensive supply network and ensuring the airline’s seamless operations through Dubai’s international aviation hub. The new collaboration also includes joint supply chain assessments and invaluable technical and operational input.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).