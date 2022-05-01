Dubai-based budget airline flydubai has announced the launch of flights to Izmir in Turkey starting from June 26 with a three-times weekly service. Flights to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

With the start of flights to Izmir, flydubai’s network in Turkey will grow to four points including Ankara (ESB), Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) and Istanbul Airport (IST).

The Dubai low-cost carrier will also operate summer seasonal routes to Bodrum (BJV) and Trabzon (TZX) from June 23 to offer passengers more options to travel this summer.

Izmir is the third largest city in Turkey located on the Aegean coast. It is known for its archaeological sites, rich heritage and its pleasant coastal climate. Its central location provides access to the most mesmerising coastal villages and beautiful beaches, ideal for a day trip to unwind and get away from the city’s urban atmosphere. ​

CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith expressed delight at seeing its network in Turkey further grow with the start of flights to Izmir.

"During the busy summer period, we will operate 24 flights a week to Turkey, providing passengers with more opportunities to experience different cities in the country whether they are travelling for a city break or beach holiday. The new direct flights will help stimulate trade links between Dubai and one of the busiest cities in Turkey," he noted.

As per the schedule, the Dubai budget carrier will operate flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB) thrice a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Emirates will codeshare on this route offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.Return Business Class fares from DXB to ADB have been priced at AED 8,900 onwards and Economy Class Lite fares from AED 1,900.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior VP (Commercial Operations and E-commerce) said: "We are committed to making travel more accessible and providing more choice for our passengers. We are confident that Izmir will be a popular choice for passengers from the UAE and GCC."

"We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board and we hope they enjoy the flydubai experience whether they are travelling in Business Class or Economy Class," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).