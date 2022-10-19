Dubai - Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the launch of flights to Osh in Kyrgyzstan from November 3 with a twice-weekly service, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai.

The addition of flights to Osh makes it the second point in Kyrgyzstan including the capital, Bishkek.

With the launch of operations to Osh, flydubai expands its network in Central Asia to eight points, providing passengers from the UAE with more options for travel to the region. This includes Almaty and Astana in Kazakhstan, Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan as well as Namangan, Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “Central Asia continues to be a fast-growing market and we are excited to see our network grow in Kyrgyzstan with the start of operations to Osh, a cultural melting pot with one of the most important and oldest bazaars in the region. flydubai is committed to enhancing connectivity between different cultures and with a combined frequency of nine weekly flights to the market, we are confident that our new service will reinforce trade and tourism relations between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.”

Osh is the second-largest city in Kyrgyzstan after Bishkek and has a history spanning more than 3,000 years. The city is located in the Fergana Valley, a densely populated agricultural region which is home to more than 13 million people and is shared with neighbouring countries including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “We have seen sustainable demand from the market since we first started operations to Bishkek in 2012 with a twice-weekly service. Today that service has increased to a daily frequency and up to a double-daily during the summer. Our flights to Osh will be a welcomed addition for passengers who now have an easier option to travel to Dubai from an additional point in Kyrgyzstan and enjoy our reliable and enhanced services on board our young fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.”

Flights will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Osh International Airport (OSS) twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. Flights will operate from Osh International Airport (OSS) to Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. Emirates will codeshare on this route offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to OSS start from AED7,500 ($2,041) and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED1,650. Return Business Class fares from OSS to DXB start from $2,700 and Economy Class Lite fares start from $440.

