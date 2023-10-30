Eurowings, the value airline of Lufthansa Group, has officially launched its first UAE routes with two direct flights between Germany and Dubai. The first flight landed in Dubai on October 29, followed by the second on October 30.

These non-stop flights seamlessly link Berlin, Germany's capital, and Stuttgart, the automobile hub of the country, with Dubai.

The new flight routes provide travellers with a convenient and affordable option to travel between Europe and the UAE. With flight durations around six hours from Dubai to Berlin or Stuttgart and ticket prices commencing at just AED 879 ($239) for Berlin and AED 719 for Stuttgart, the new flights are an accessible choice for all.

Furthermore, the departure schedules are highly traveller-friendly, with afternoon arrivals in Dubai and early-evening departures bound for Germany.

Eurowings' introduction of the new routes holds particular importance, given the UAE’s growing tourism potential and the country's evolving role as a prime destination for leisure and business travellers from Europe.

The timing of this launch aligns perfectly with the heightened demand for convenient air travel options between Europe and Dubai. Significantly, Dubai is gearing up to host major international events in the upcoming months, including COP 28 and the Dubai Airshow. This coincides with the onset of the winter season, when Dubai, the world’s busiest airport, experiences a notable influx of European travellers.

Commenting on the launch of the UAE services, Jens Bischof, Chairman of the Board of Management and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eurowings, said: “We are delighted to embark on an exciting new phase of our journey as we launch our very first routes to the UAE.

“With Dubai’s unparalleled attractions and offerings and the city’s growth as a thriving hub of tourism, leisure, and business, coupled with the surging volumes of air passengers between the UAE and Germany, we aim to be a pivotal player in the ever-expanding travel landscape connecting Europe to the UAE and the broader Middle East.

“We are confident that our fast, affordable, and passenger-friendly services will help us establish a solid presence in this vibrant region, driving our sustained success.”

Eurowings' UAE routes operate four weekly flights to Berlin and two weekly flights to Stuttgart, with comfortable early-evening departures from Dubai at 6 pm and arrival in Germany before midnight. The Dubai-Berlin route marks the sector's first direct connection.

These routes are serviced by Airbus Neo A320, the world's most efficient mid-range aircraft. The new routes are part of Eurowings’ expanding winter flight schedules, which feature attractive sunny getaways.

As the number of travellers between Europe and the Middle East reaches increased levels, Germany and the UAE stand as the prominent destinations in these regions.

Germany's 41% year-on-year increase in Gulf visitors during the first half of this year underscores its growing allure to Middle Eastern tourists, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).