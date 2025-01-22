The Euroairlines Group, a Spanish company specialising in air transport and distribution, is celebrating its 25th anniversary at Fitur with historic results.

The group has increased its turnover from 5 million euros in 2023 to more than 12 million in 2024, representing a 150% growth.

The success of 2024 is due to the implementation of operational optimisation strategies and the diversification of services, elements that have significantly improved financial indicators. In the last financial year, the company's Ebitda improved by 50%, bringing it closer to the break-even point which is expected to be reached in the second half of 2025.

With the aim of consolidating sustainable growth, the Euroairlines Group has carried out capital increases that have allowed the company to enhance its equity, which will help achieve the aforementioned goal of reaching financial balance by the middle of the current fiscal year.

In recent months, Euroairlines has signed agreements with major airlines such as GOL, Azul and Ethiopian, which will allow the company to continue to grow in turnover. In fact, the revenues forecast for 2025 will double those achieved last year to over 25 million euros. In addition, the latest agreements will allow Euroairlines Group to consolidate its international presence and become a global benchmark in innovation in air distribution solutions, quality and sustainability, the company said.

Since its foundation in 2000, the Euroairlines Group has stood out for its capacity for innovation and adaptation to the aeronautical market. Throughout its 25-year history, the group has been developing and consolidating different aviation businesses, such as airline operator, consultancy, commercial services/BPO and distribution, going from start-up to become one of the ‘big four’ airline distribution companies, with presence in more than 60 markets around the world.

This anniversary and the historic increase in turnover mark a milestone for the company, which continues its commitment to technology, sustainability and customer satisfaction as fundamental pillars of its business model.

Euroairlines Group CEO Antonio López-Lázaro explains that these results “reflect the success of a strategy and the collective effort of all members of the company to overcome limits.”

“Our goal is to continue growing and providing added value to our customers”, he adds.

