BRUSSELS - The European Commission approved 10.4 billion euro ($11.25 billion) Dutch and French aid measures to provide liquidity support Air France-KLM during the pandemic, it said on Wedensday

The aid measures were initially approved in 2020 but the General Court subsequently annulled them twice following a complaint by Ryanair.

"The Commission has re-assessed the measures with the Air France-KLM Group as the beneficiary of both the French and Dutch measures and come to the conclusion that they would also be compatible with the COVID Temporary Framework or directly with the Treaty", the EU said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9243 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Louise Heavens)