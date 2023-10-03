Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has made good on its promise of growth and greater connectivity by starting flights to three key destinations.

Inaugural services to Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany began on September 28, followed the next day by Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark and then Osaka (KIX), Japan on October 1.

Meanwhile, the airline has unveiled increased frequencies to popular destinations Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Malaysia and Colombo (CMB), Sri Lanka.

The flights are part of a package of new routes and increased frequencies designed to meet customer demand for more opportunities to visit Abu Dhabi and provide even more connectivity to Etihad’s growing global network.

"The new flights are the next important steps as we enhance our network delivering greater connectivity for our guests,and serving their demand for more opportunities to visit Abu Dhabi,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

“We are helping accelerate economic growth for the city by providing more travel options and seamless connections, ensuring it’s easier for guests to visit Abu Dhabi either as a destination, or as part of a stopover as they explore our growing global network.”

Etihad has already announced the launch of nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline recently announced new routes to the Indian Subcontinent, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, to be launched in January 2024.

To complement these developments, Etihad has made several recent network changes and frequency adds to enhance travel options and connectivity. Highlights include:

* Improved Departure Times: Enhanced passenger convenience with adjusted departure times for European and Asian destinations.

* Expanded Frequencies: Increased regularity to Chennai (MAA), Colombo (CMB) Islamabad (ISB), Kochi (COK), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Madrid (MAD), Milan (MXP), Munich (MUC), Rome (FCO), and Phuket (HKT) offer travellers more choice while improving travel options and connectivity.

• Cairo: An additional 5 flights per week to make triple daily operations to Cairo, effective from January 1, strengthening the link between Abu Dhabi and the Egyptian capital.

• Colombo: Seven direct flights per week to Colombo with 3 flights effective from Dec 1 and 4 flights effective from Jan 1,increasing to 10 per week from May 2024, further enhancing travel options to this destination.

• Kuala Lumpur (KUL): Double daily from January 15, 2024

• Maldives (MLE): An additional 7 flights per week, with 3 flights effective from Dec 1 and 4 flights effective from Jan 1. -TradeArabia News Service

